Defence minister, naval chief discuss regional maritime security

Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif visited Naval Headquarters Islamabad and called-on Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf. During the meeting, matters pertaining to Regional Maritime Security milieu and operational readiness of Pakistan Navy were discussed. Naval Chief apprised the Defence Minister on maritime challenges and Pakistan Navy’s preparedness to meet them. Defence Minister was also briefed on Pakistan Navy’s future capability enhancement and modernization plans.

The Defence Minister took keen interest in details of recent acquisitions of state-of-the-art platforms and equipment which will further strengthen the seaward defence of the country. The Defence Minister also acknowledged the importance of Pakistan Navy to safeguard maritime interest of the country. He assured that his Ministry will make all efforts to meet the requirements of Pakistan Navy despite the prevailing economic constraints.