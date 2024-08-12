Shahrukh teams up with Aryan and AbRam for ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’

Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan is back as Mufasa, this time with his cubs Aryan and AbRam Khan, in ‘The Lion King’ prequel.

Walt Disney unveiled the Hindi trailer of ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ on Monday morning, and Shah Rukh Khan is back in action, to lend his voice to the titular character, this time joining hands with both his sons, Aryan and AbRam. With the massive success of the 2019 live-action hit’The Lion King’, Aryan returns to voice Simba in the Hindi dubbed version of the photorealistic animated musical-drama, whereas, AbRam makes his debut as young Mufasa.

The trailer, giving a peek into the story of a true friendship between Mufasa and Taka, sparked excitement among Indian fans to see their favourite superstar along with his sons in the beloved characters.

Speaking about the collaboration with his son, SRK expressed his enthusiasm saying, “It’s a special collaboration for me with Disney, particularly because my sons, Aryan and AbRam, are part of this journey and sharing this experience with them is truly meaningful.”

Both a prequel and sequel to the 2019 remake of Irene Mecchi, Jonathan Roberts and Linda Woolverton’s ‘The Lion King’ (1994), Barry Jerkins ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ is scheduled to hit theatres on December 20.