President, PM vow to protect religious freedoms on Minorities’ Day

Pakistan’s president and prime minister on Sunday promised to protect religious freedoms as the South Asian country marked the National Minorities Day, Pakistani state media reported.

Pakistan observes the National Minorities Day every year on August 11 since 2009, when the Pakistani government established it with the aim of recognizing the contributions of religious minorities to the nation’s progress. A range of events, discussions and communal assemblies are organized by the government, through the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Inter-faith Harmony, and various minority communities to observe the day.

In his message, President Asif Ali Zardari said minorities in Pakistan enjoyed all political, economic and social rights which had been guaranteed by the constitution, the state-run Radio Pakistan broadcaster reported.

“On this day, we reaffirm our commitment to the promise made by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, on 11th August 1947, to the country’s minorities to protect their rights and religious freedoms,” he was quoted as saying. The president noted that the government had taken a number of steps for political, social and economic empowerment of minorities, urging all stake-holders to educate the masses about the rights of minorities and promote interfaith harmony, tolerance and unity to make Pakistan a strong country.

President Zardari expressed his confidence that the minorities of Pakistan would continue to play their positive role toward the country’s development.

In his statement, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif paid a tribute to minorities for their “outstanding role” in the country’s development and prosperity.

“The purpose of celebrating the day is to express solidarity with the minorities living in Pakistan and to acknowledge their services for the state of Pakistan,” Sharif was quoted as saying by Radio Pakistan. Sharif expressed his commitment to protect the rights of minorities and their overall development and prosperity.

Separately, the armed forces of Pakistan, the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee chairman, and the services chiefs also acknowledged the contributions of minorities to the nation’s progress, prosperity and rich cultural heritage.

Meanwhile, Chairman of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to safeguarding the rights and fostering the development and empowerment of minorities in Pakistan. He emphasized that the PPP would never compromise on these core principles. On the occasion of National Minorities Day, the PPP Chairman underscored his party’s long-standing dedication to championing minorities’ rights.