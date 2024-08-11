Sweep before your own door, Azma tells KP govt over criticism of health facilities

Provincial Information Minister and leader of Muslim League-N-Azma Bokhari has said on Sunday that certified thieves, corrupt and incompetent people will now give them a lecture on corruption

Azmi Bokhari, while responding to Barrister Saif’s statement, said that instead of making propaganda about Lahore’s Mayo Hospital, the KP government should focus on the plight of Lady Reading, Khyber Teaching Hospital, in the province, where, even free medicines were stopped.

She said that Maryam Nawaz had started free medicines in all government hospitals soon after she came to power, adding the Chief Minister of Punjab has started a program of revamping all government hospitals.

“Hence, consider before giving us a lecture on good governance on the administration of hospitals and educational institutions of our province,” she said

Azma Bokhari said that people in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were being given anti-state narratives instead of education and health. She said students of colleges and universities were being incited to violence and hatred, those who incite the young generation to rebellion are in Adiala Jail today. This is a proper lesson for the rest, she added.

Bokhari said, “Glory be to Allah, the certified thieves, corrupt and incompetent people will now lecture us on corruption, whose hospitals, universities and colleges in their own province, are closing down due to lack of funds.

They should not worry about the hospitals of Lahore,” she criticized.

The minister said that government employees protest and strike every week due to non-payment of salaries, and there were no doctors available in the government hospitals of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The minister said that the inmate of Adiala Jail had established a team abroad to monitor the corruption of the KP government. She further said that Chief Minister KP Ali Amin Gandapur’s ministers and his assembly members were upset with his corruption and interference in departments.

Earlier, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Advisor Barrister Saif has berated the Punjab government for poor health infrastructure, saying incompetent government has ruined and destroyed the oldest hospital, Mayo Hospital Lahore.

In his statement, he highlighted the poor administration of the hospital, the medicines, surgery, ENT, peads, and TB wards had been closed for months.

The hospital was facing shortage of medicine, medical equipment, and diagnosis facilities.

There was no facility of air conditions, patients were compelled to bring fans from homes, he claimed.

Barrister Saif lambasted the incumbent government, “mandate-stolen government is busy in making TikTok day and night.”

Form-47 government has no concern about the public and it has no competency in public service, he added.

The KP information advisor stated that the incumbent government didn’t care about public hospitals as they would go to London as usual for their medical treatments.