12,000 cases of violence against kids, transgender reported in KP

In the last five years, a staggering 12,164 cases of violence against children, women, and transgender persons have been reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Despite the alarming numbers, the conviction rates remain dismally low.

According to official documents, only 81 out of 924 reported cases of child abuse last year resulted in convictions. The statistics reveal that in 2022, 844 cases were registered, 827 in 2021, 473 in 2020, and 530 in 2019.

For violence against women, 8,299 cases were reported during this period, with only 168 convictions. The annual breakdown shows 1,859 cases reported last year, 1,930 in 2022, 1,566 in 2021, 1,585 in 2020, and 1,359 in 2019.

Transgender individuals also faced significant violence, with 234 cases reported over five years. Shockingly, only one perpetrator was convicted. Last year alone, 61 cases were reported, 88 in 2022, 61 in 2021, 40 in 2020, and 17 in 2019.

Police officials attribute the low conviction rates to weak investigations, inadequate legal charges, and a shortage of investigative officers and staff. These shortcomings have allowed many perpetrators to evade justice.