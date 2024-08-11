Justin Baldoni details working with ‘complex personalities’ on ‘It Ends With Us’

Justin Baldoni is getting candid about the delicate balance acting in and directing a film.

It Ends With Us marked his first time pulling double duty on a project, and he admitted it was an “extreme challenge” at times-especially when working with so many different points of view on set.

“Every movie is a miracle,” Justin told Today.com in an interview published Aug. 9. “And then, of course, you’re navigating complex personalities and trying to get everybody on the same page with the same vision. And mistakes are always made, and then you figure out how to move past them.”

But his approach to helming the adaptation of the 2016 Colleen Hoover novel which costars Blake Lively, Brandon Sklenar, Jenny Slate and Isabela Ferrer from a very collaborative place.

“I’m a ‘best idea wins’ person,” he explained, “and I always have been, to a fault.”

In fact, Justin noted that at times it felt like people on set were wondering “if I know what I’m doing or if I have a point of view, because I’m so willing to have my vision changed.”

“You don’t have to listen to everybody and that didn’t happen all the time,” he continued, “but there were just moments where I would get out of the way too much.”

But Justin-who shares children Maiya, 9, and Maxwell, 6 with wife Emily Baldoni-still believes that ultimately, it was all for the best, adding, “I don’t believe that inspiration or creativity comes through one person.”

And there were plenty of times where he felt stepping back was the right call, like when he requested the intimacy coordinator and stunt coordinator take the lead on the more delicate scenes in the film that depicted domestic violence. “The last thing I wanted to do was have a male gaze penetrate these very important moments that need to be told in a truthful way,” he explained, “to represent all of the women that experience them every day.”