Alhamra fosters future talents in an engaging Artist Talk session

The Alhamra Art Museum Cultural Complex hosted a captivating Artist Talk session. Chairman Alhamra Razi Ahmed commenced the event with a warm welcome, expressing his immense pleasure at the sustained progress of this artistic initiative. He emphasized Alhamra’s dedication to nurturing creative and constructive thinking among young individuals, aligning them with contemporary techniques and future artistic demands.

Renowned artist Salima Hashmi graced the occasion with her presence, adding prestige to the event. Celebrated artist Ali Kazim shared valuable insights into his artistic journey, emphasizing how an artist’s unique perspective enriches their work. Attendees were enthralled by his narrative, surrounded by the magnificent works on display at the Alhamra Art Museum.

The session was skillfully moderated by Rabia Jaleel and concluded with an engaging Q&A segment. Participants departed with cherished memories and the assurance of a continuation of this enriching series.