Economic growth top priority: FM

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb on Wednesday again highlighted the initiatives aimed at enhancing economic stability and promoting long-term growth.

In a meeting with Ambassador of Finland to Pakistan, Hannu Ripatti, who called on him, the minister shared updates on Pakistan’s economic performance, highlighting rise in tax collection, increased remittances, and foreign exchange reserves exceeding USD 9 billion.

He emphasized the positive evaluation from international credit rating agencies, which reflect the stability of Pakistan’s economic environment, according to press release issued by Finance Ministry.

The Minister also discussed the successful conclusion of the 9-month Standby Agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the recently finalized staff-level agreement for a 37-month IMF programme. Additionally, the Minister outlined ongoing initiatives, including end-to-end digitization in the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to broaden the tax base, reforms in the energy sector, restructuring of state-owned enterprises (SOEs), and focus on export-led growth.

“These initiatives are aimed at enhancing economic stability and promote long-term growth,” he said.

On the occasion, the Finnish Ambassador expressed his appreciation for Pakistan’s economic reforms and noted the improved fiscal situation of Finnish companies operating in Pakistan.