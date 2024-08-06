BYD announces brand launch in Pakistan on 17th

BYD, the world’s leading New Energy Vehicle (NEV) manufacturer, will join forces with Mega Motor Company (Private) Limited, a subsidiary of Hub Power Company Limited (HUBCO), to host a grand brand launch on 17th August in Pakistan, officially showcasing BYD passenger cars to the Pakistani market.

Billboards hinting at the formal launch of BYD have been sighted across major metropolitan cities in the country. Since the strategic partnership was announced in March, this collaboration aims to introduce fully electric and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, marking the entry of the world’s New Energy Vehicle sales champion in 2022 and 2023 into the Pakistani market. This milestone venture is expected to redefine Pakistan’s automotive landscape, providing cutting-edge NEV solutions to a market eager for sustainable and energy-efficient transportation options.

BYD is renowned for its pioneering work in new energy electric vehicle production, having surpassed global competitors in 2022 and 2023 to become the leading seller of new energy vehicles.