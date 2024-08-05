Saif criticizes federal ministers over expensive IPP contracts

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Advisor Barrister Dr. Saif has called on federal ministers to address the nation regarding the costly contracts of Independent Power Producers (IPPs) instead of targeting the KP government with criticism.

In a recent statement, Barrister Saif accused federal ministers and advisers of deflecting attention from the federation’s poor performance by attacking the KP administration. He urged them to explain the high-cost IPP agreements that are burdening the nation.

“Federal ministers should be accountable to the nation for the expensive IPP contracts instead of criticizing the KP government,” Saif stated. “These contracts have made life unbearable for the people.”

He further emphasized that terrorism is a cross-border issue and that border management falls under the federal government’s jurisdiction. Barrister Saif also pointed out that while heavy rains wreak havoc in Punjab, prominent political figures are seen vacationing in Murree. “The public mandate has been hijacked by those more interested in amassing assets abroad than in serving the people,” he remarked.