Taylor Swift reveals she’s the godmother of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ kids

Taylor Swift has a marvellous time making surprise announcements. The Grammy winner, who’s been close pals with Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds for a decade, revealed that she’s the godmother of the couple’s four kids: James, 9, Inez, 7, Betty, 4, and Olin, born in 2023.

Taylor shared the sweet news while celebrating the release of Ryan and Hugh Jackman’s new movie, Deadpool & Wolverine.

“Over the past few years I have watched one of my best friends on the planet pour every bit of his heart, soul, sweat, time, energy, jokes, pain, joy, rebellion, darkness, and magic into this film,” she began her message, posted to her Instagram Story July 25. “He’s created the best work of his life and this film feels like an actual joy portal, a wild escape from reality, and an abs sandwich. I don’t know how he did it.”

Taylor-who posted the note alongside a pic with Blake, Ryan, Hugh and director Shawn Levy-cheekily joked, “But that’s just Hugh for you! These other randoms crashed the photo and we were too polite to ask them to leave.” The “Blank Space” singer concluded her message with a nod to Deadpool himself. “Shout out to Wade Wilson,” she wrote, “aka my godkids’ sperm donor!”

This confirmation comes nearly two months after Taylor-who is also a godparent to Jaime King’s 9-year-old son Leo-gave the Lively-Reynolds squad a shoutout during her Eras Tour show in Madrid.

“I have to say that on folklore,” she told the crowd, which included Blake and her kids, May 29, “some of my favourite characters are named James, Inez and Betty.”

After all, it was Taylor’s folklore song “Betty” that publicly confirmed the name of Blake and Ryan’s third child. Taylor’s bond with the family is so strong that Ryan recently joked with E! News about her being their babysitter, albeit an expensive one.

“The cost of that is…” the 47-year-old teased, “I believe the accountant said, ‘Cost-prohibitive.’ But I think what he meant was, ‘Cost-insane-what-are-you-doing-I’m-no-longer-your-accountant.'”