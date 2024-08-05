APHC leader urges world to act against India’s ‘reign of terror’

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) chapter Information Secretary Imtiaz Wani in a message Sunday lambasted India’s alleged human rights atrocities in Kashmir, declaring that the region’s indomitable spirit of freedom remains utterly unvanquished and with unflinching resolve Wani issued a clarion call to the global community to intervene decisively in the long-festering Kashmir dispute.

He said on the occasion of 5th anniversary ‘Youm-e-Istehsal’ (Day of Exploitation) that will be observed tomorrow (Monday) that the world powers should intervene decisively for the resolution of Kashmir dispute adding that India’s ‘reign of terror’ has left the region reeling under unprecedented human rights abuses, political repression, and unspeakable suffering.

Hurriyat leader have issued a unified call to the Kashmiri people to observe August 5 as ‘Youm-e-Istehsal’ (Day of Exploitation), commemorating the fifth anniversary of India’s controversial decision to revoke Article 370, which had accorded occupied Jammu and Kashmir a degree of autonomy. This move, perpetrated by India’s Hindutva regime, is widely regarded as a brazen attempt to dismantle the region’s unique identity and subjugate its populace, he added.

By observing ‘Youm-e-Istehsal’, the Hurriyat leaders aim to mobilize the Kashmiri masses against the ongoing onslaught on their rights, cultural heritage, and political aspirations, and to reiterate their unwavering commitment to the struggle for freedom and self-determination, he added.

The indomitable spirit of the Kashmiri people and their unwavering struggle for freedom and self-determination can never be forgotten, he said, adding, despite facing unimaginable hardships, brutal suppression, and relentless attempts to erase their identity, the Kashmiris have remained resolute in their pursuit of justice and human rights.

Their courage and resilience serve as a beacon of hope and inspiration, reminding the world that the quest for freedom and dignity can never be extinguished, he added.

As the Kashmiri people continue to navigate the treacherous landscape of occupation and oppression, their struggle remains an integral part of the global narrative, demanding attention, solidarity, and support from the international community, he highlighted.

The Modi-led Indian government has transformed the Kashmir Valley into a virtual prison, imposing a suffocating grip on the region and rendering the lives of Kashmiris miserable, he mentioned.

The revocation of Article 370 and the subsequent enforcement of draconian laws have led to a pervasive atmosphere of fear, repression, and despair, he added.

The valley has been subjected to intermittent communication blackouts, stringent curfews, and a heavy military presence, severely restricting the movement and freedoms of its inhabitants, he said.

The economic backbone of Kashmir has been crippled, with widespread job losses, business closures, and a crippling blow to the region’s vital tourism industry, Wani said.

The mental health of Kashmiris has also borne the brunt, with soaring levels of anxiety, depression, and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), he said, adding, the Indian government’s actions have effectively turned the Kashmir Valley into a massive open-air prison, where the fundamental rights and dignity of its people are being systematically eroded.