Ishaq Dar to visit Kabul for high-level talks amid rising tensions

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar will visit Kabul tomorrow at the invitation of Acting Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi. The Foreign Office (FO) confirmed this important trip on Friday. This visit comes after the latest Pakistan-Afghanistan Joint Coordination Committee meeting held in Kabul, where Ambassador Sadiq Khan led Pakistan’s delegation.

Dar’s trip to Afghanistan aims to improve relations between the two neighbors. This comes after a long period of tension, especially regarding Pakistan’s security concerns. The FO spokesperson, Shafqat Ali Khan, announced the details during his weekly press briefing.

During his one-day visit, Dar will meet with key Afghan leaders. He will speak with the Afghan Acting Prime Minister and the Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs. Additionally, he will hold delegation-level discussions with the Acting Foreign Minister to enhance cooperation.

The talks will focus on various mutual interests, including security and trade. Dar’s visit symbolizes Pakistan’s commitment to strengthen ties with Afghanistan. This meeting also comes amid rising tensions, such as border skirmishes and issues with Afghan refugees, highlighting the importance of ongoing dialogue.