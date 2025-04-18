Rain delays RCB vs PBKS clash in Bengaluru tonight

The IPL 2025 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) is scheduled for today at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. However, rain threatens to delay the match’s start time. Fans are anxious as they await developments.

Heavy rainfall is currently affecting Bengaluru, and this could impact the game’s kickoff. The weather forecast suggests that rain could cause significant delays. Therefore, fans should keep an eye on the updates regarding the match.

Fortunately, the stadium has a reliable drainage system. The ‘subair drainage system’ allows water to drain quickly. After heavy rain, the ground can dry within 10 to 15 minutes. This feature helps minimize disruptions to the match due to wet conditions.

The match is set to begin at 7:30 PM IST. Fans are encouraged to stay tuned for official announcements on any schedule changes. Let’s hope for fair weather to enjoy an exciting match!