Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par now set for june 20 release

Aamir Khan is returning to cinemas with his new film, Sitaare Zameen Par. Reports confirm that the film will now be released on June 20, 2025. This new release date replaces the earlier planned date of May 30, 2025. An official announcement from the filmmakers is still pending.

The film is directed by R.S. Prasanna and is a remake of the Spanish film Campeones. Although it draws inspiration from Aamir Khan’s previous hit, Taare Zameen Par, it does not serve as a direct sequel.

In Sitaare Zameen Par, Aamir Khan takes on the role of a basketball coach. He mentors a team of players with intellectual disabilities. The plot also highlights a group of children overcoming personal challenges, delivering an emotional and uplifting story.

Actress Genelia D’Souza plays a significant role in the film as well. With its inspiring narrative, Sitaare Zameen Par aims to resonate with audiences, much like Aamir’s earlier works. Fans eagerly await the official details leading up to the release.