MoHR Helpline Zainab alert receives 688 open cases during 2024

Ministry of Human Right’s Helpline Zainab alert response and recovery agency report has received 688 open cases and close cases of violence which include 3230 and 1704 child cases found during the last six months, revealed the data issued by Ministry here on Thursday.

According to the report, around 558 cases have been resolved, the duplicate cases were 285 and 683 cases were fake.

Around 2,589 cases were received of male child and 1123 cases have been received in which from the age 0-5 years old age 2,820 cases were received, from 5-10 around 261 cases were received and from the age 10-15 year, around 701 cases have been received and from the age 15- 18 -year only 03 cases have been received.