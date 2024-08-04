First female officer assigned to tribal area near Afghan border

In a historic move, Mehek Pervez Masih has been appointed as the Additional SHO in Landi Kotal, becoming the first female officer to serve in the Khyber tribal district near the Afghan border.

According to DPO Khyber Salim Kalachi, this landmark appointment is part of broader efforts to address women’s issues in the region. With the establishment of a women’s desk, the district has seen a rise in complaints from women, addressing issues ranging from violence to inheritance rights. The presence of a female officer is expected to enhance understanding and resolution of these issues.

Salim Abbas Kalachi highlighted that Mehek Pervez Masih’s appointment as the first female Additional SHO in Khyber’s history is a significant milestone. The initiative aims to create employment opportunities for women and to provide a supportive environment for female police officers.

The establishment of the women’s desk at Bara police station over the past year has already addressed numerous concerns of tribal women. Social leader Agustin Jacob from the Christian minority community praised the appointment, noting it as a moment of pride and an affirmation of minority representation in the police force.

The move underscores Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s commitment to inclusivity and empowering women in law enforcement, reflecting a significant shift in the tribal district’s approach to justice and representation.