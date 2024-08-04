Tom Cruise, Nick Jonas and more are Team USA’s best cheerleaders at gymnastics qualifiers

Team USA had plenty of star power on their side as they began competing in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Tom Cruise, Nick Jonas and Lady Gaga were among the celebs who attended the women’s artistic gymnastics qualifiers at Bercy Arena July 28 to cheer on US gymnasts Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey, Suni Lee and first-time Olympian Hezly Rivera.

Nick and Gaga both shared personal videos of Simone, the most decorated gymnast of all time, competing in the balance beam competition at what is now her third Olympic Games.

“Incredible. Legend. @simonebiles #olympics,” the Jonas Brothers singer wrote on his Instagram, while the pop queen captioned her clip, “She nailed it,” adding, “What an honour to be so close!”

The 27-year-old earned the highest score of 14.733 with her balance beam routine, after which she suffered calf pain while warming up for her floor exercise, prompting her to get her left ankle wrapped.

Despite the apparent injury, the athlete finished the rest of the competitions at the gymnastics qualifiers with high scores. She and her teammates are now set to return for the team final July 30.

Also spotted in the stands at the gymnastics qualifiers: Greta Gerwig, Anna Wintour and Baz Luhrmann, who sat together and were photographed cheering loudly, plus Snoop Dogg and Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend and their kids Luna, 8, and Miles, 6, who sat near Nick.

The couple-who are also parents to daughter Esti, 17 months, son Wren, 13 months-had also brought their eldest children to the 2024 Olympics Opening Ceremony July 26.

In a video shared on Chrissy’s Instagram Stories, Miles is seen waving a red Team USA flag as his dad exclaims, “USA, baby!” The supermodel also shared a picture of herself and the kids holding up handmade signs spelling out “Simone.”