School Education Department screening-test for recruitment of CEOs, DEOs on 8th

New CEOs, DEOs and Deputy DEOs will be selected through a test and interview and the School Education Department will conduct the screening test of candidates on August 8, sources told APP on Saturday.

According to the details, 835 applications were received for the placements in the School Education Department, the test will be conducted in the Quaid Academies that has recently been established in 9 districts across Punjab.

All the candidates will appear in the test in their respective districts.

Candidates will bring their national ID cards for the test. Meanwhile, It will be prohibited to bring mobile phones and electronic devices in the examination center. In case of duplication, the candidate’s paper will be cancelled.

Martyrs

Lahore police have allocated homes worth Rs782.5 million to the families of 50 martyrs under the Martyrs’ Package since 2017.

This was stated by a Lahore police spokesman on Saturday.

In addition to the housing aid, Lahore Police distributed over Rs.42 million in scholarships to the children of police employees. For the fiscal year 2023-24, a total of Rs66 million has been given to 18 families of martyrs as a wry fund and over Rs59 million has been distributed among 17 families as the tenant allowance.

Additionally, more than Rs7,000 has been paid to three families as last month salary.

CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana emphasized that the welfare of Lahore Police’s martyrs is a source of pride and that the department operates like a family. He saidat every possible resource is being utilized to support the families of martyrs, including providing homes, facilitating marriages for daughters, ensuring quality education for children and offering excellent medical care. The CCPO reaffirmed that the well-being of every individual and their family within Lahore Police remains a top priority.

CCPO

Capital City Police Officer Bilal Siddique Kamyana emphasized the need for enhanced coordination and mutual cooperation among departments to expedite ongoing investigations.

He was presiding over a meeting at his office on Saturday to review the performance of the Investigation Wing. The meeting focused on assessing the progress of pending case challans and ensuring their timely completion.

The CCPO Lahore issued directives to relevant officers to expedite the submission of pending challans. He stressed that any lack of interest in duty would not be tolerated and there is no room for negligence or delay within the police department. He warned that wrongful arrests of innocent individuals would not be tolerated and instructed supervisory officers to review the performance of Investigating Officers (IOs) on a daily basis.

The CCPO also highlighted that providing immediate relief to those seeking justice is important and will help improve the police’s positive image. He reaffirmed the importance of thorough investigations to ensure that the accused receive appropriate sentences. Divisional SPs, DSPs, and In Charges Investigation attended the meeting.

Road accidents

At least eleven persons were killed and 1424 injured in 1313 road accidents in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Out of these, 575 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 849 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams thus reducing the burden of hospitals.

Furthermore, the analysis showed those 741 drivers, 60 underage drivers, 172 pedestrians, and 522 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes. The statistics show that 312 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 353 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by Multan 87 in with 92 victims and at third Faisalabad with 86 RTCs and 83 victims.

According to the data 1183 motorbikes, 64 auto-rickshaws, 138 motorcars, 25 vans, 11 passenger buses, 23 truck and 105 other types of auto vehicles and carts were involved in the road accidents.

German tourist

A German tourist was manhandled and robbed of valuables near Lahore airport on Saturday.

Police said that the 27-year-old German tourist, Berg Florine, was camping near the airport. He was cycling when two armed men stopped him and thrashed him. The suspects also snatched his expensive mobile phone, cash and a camera worth Rs500,000. Some passersby took him to hospital where he was given medical aid.

The North Cantonment police are investigating.

Punjab Assembly

The Punjab government has decided to call a meeting of the Punjab Assembly on August 11, to express solidarity with minorities. Speaker Punjab Assembly Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan will preside over the meeting, Assembly Secretariat sources told APP Saturday. It has been decided to convene the meeting of the Punjab Assembly on August 11, for which a summary has been prepared. A resolution related to Minority Day will be presented in the meeting.

The summary of the meeting of the Punjab Assembly will be sent to the Governor of Punjab. Speaker Punjab Assembly Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan will preside over the meeting.

Anti-dengue operation

The Punjab government has intensified anti-dengue operations as larvae were recovered from 1573 places in Lahore on Saturday. Health Department official sources told APP that during the last 24 hours, 1463 notices were issued in different areas of the city, while 110 cases were registered. Apart from this, 43,185 notices were issued and 2,035 dengue cases have been registered so far this year.

Dengue field teams were mobilised due to continuous rains across the city. DC Rafia Haider said that negligence in the dengue campaign would not be spared, asking citizens not to allow water to accumulate on their rooftops and yards of their houses.

PU HCBF

Punjab University Hailey College of Banking & Finance (HCBF) received approval for 3 acres of land in the University’s new campus for the establishment of HCBF Quaid-e-Azam Campus.

Principal HCBF Dr Ahmed Muneeb Mehta said that the new campus will not only continue to offer ongoing undergraduate and graduate degree programs but also introduce newly approved programs, including BS Islamic Banking & Finance, MS Islamic Banking & Finance, MS Public Finance & Policy, MS Business Analytics and MS Sustainability Management. He said that these programs will be offered at an affordable market price, with a focus on quality recognition, surpassing both public and private sector counterparts. He said that this expansion aims to facilitate the masses and contribute to the university’s vision of providing accessible, high-quality education under the leadership of Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood. He said, “we are thrilled to embark on this new chapter in HCBF’s history and the Quaid-e-Azam Campus will be a hub for academic excellence, innovation, and inclusivity, shaping the future of the corporate sector in Pakistan.”