Punjab launches first environment protection force to tackle pollution

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz inaugurated the province’s first dedicated Environment Protection Force in Lahore. This significant step in environmental governance aims to address various environmental issues across Punjab. The launch ceremony included a passing out parade attended by senior officials and dignitaries.

During the event, CM Maryam Nawaz introduced two important systems: the Environmental Approval Management System and the Emission Testing System. These initiatives focus on improving pollution control and regulating vehicle emissions. To symbolize the launch, she personally inspected a vehicle and applied the first official emission testing sticker.

The new force consists of specialized units designed to combat plastic waste, control dust and dengue, and protect water resources. It will also monitor emissions and manage industrial and hospital waste. Maryam Aurangzeb, the Senior Provincial Minister, briefed attendees about the operational framework of this new force.

Additionally, the Chief Minister announced the provision of 25 hybrid vehicles and 200 electric bikes to support the force. New tools such as thermal drones and mobile air quality stations will enhance real-time environmental monitoring. Maryam Nawaz emphasized that the establishment of this force marks a milestone in Punjab’s commitment to a safer, greener environment.