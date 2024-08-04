Tourists still trapped as Kaghan Valley road yet to be restored

The road connecting Kaghan Valley could not be restored even on the fifth day on Saturday after the bridge collapsed on Manoor rain drain, trapping many tourists. According to report, the flow of the River Kunhar has stopped due to the debris of the Manoor rain drain which is posing a serious threat to the Mahandri market Mansehra. Moreover, lake water entered the basement of nine hotels of Mansehra while 14 hotels and more than 50 shops were affected by the rainwater.

District administration said that all resources were being utilized to remove the landslides but building bridge can take weeks and it was working for alternate arrangements to rescue the stranded tourists.