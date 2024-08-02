Brentford’s Thiago out of action until end of year after surgery

Brentford’s new club-record signing Igor Thiago is expected to be sidelined until late 2024 following surgery on a knee injury, the Premier League club announced Wednesday. The 23-year-old Brazilian forward suffered a meniscus problem after scoring twice during the Bees’ 5-2 friendly victory over AFC Wimbledon on July 20. Thiago joined London club Brentford at the start of the month, having agreed his reported £30 million ($39 million, 36 million euros) transfer from Club Brugge in February. “The striker will now begin a period of recovery and rehabilitation and is expected to return towards the end of the year,” said a statement on Brentford’s website. Thiago scored 18 goals in 34 league games as Club Brugge won the Belgian title.