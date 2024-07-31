Tanveer urges tech adoption to boost agriculture

Minister for Industries, Production and National Food Security Rana Tanveer Hussain on Tuesday emphasized the need for modernization and technology adoption in the agriculture sector to boost productivity, reduce costs, and increase exports.

Speaking at a seminar titled ‘Change of Agriculture of Pakistan’, the minister said that the traditional farming practices were unsustainable and inefficient.

He said that technologies like ICT, IoT, mobile applications, GPS/GIS, and UAVs are playing a significant role in transforming traditional farming practices.

“Traditional farming practices are unsustainable and inefficient, which increase costs and reduce profits”, Rana Tanveer said. The minister said that the agricultural sector grew by 6.25 per cent last year, surpassing other sectors and boosting the overall economic growth rate by 2.38 percent. He highlighted that environmental impact can be reduced by using new technology. Rana Tanveer said collaboration with stakeholders in the agricultural sector was going on and the government was providing the necessary institutional support to the agricultural sector.