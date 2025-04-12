Finance minister explores economic opportunities as inflation falls in Pakistan

During a recent address at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce, Pakistan’s Finance Minister, Muhammad Aurangzeb, emphasized encouraging developments in the economy. He pointed out that inflation is decreasing, which is a good sign for economic stabilization. Aurangzeb attributed this progress to recent policy decisions aimed at restoring confidence among investors and traders. He emphasized that the economy is definitely moving in the right direction.

Furthermore, the Finance Minister discussed how the central bank’s recent cut in the policy rate has significantly boosted economic recovery. He stated that industrial growth is crucial for long-term stability. Aurangzeb assured the business community that their concerns are a top priority for the government. He reiterated the importance of providing necessary support and facilities to investors.

In addition, Aurangzeb announced the government’s commitment to ensuring that the benefits of declining inflation are passed on to the citizens. He mentioned that they are monitoring prices of essential goods closely. The aim is to make sure that everyday people experience some financial relief. He also addressed the need for lowering input costs and implementing structural reforms for better productivity.

On the economic front, Aurangzeb revealed plans for privatizing 24 state-owned enterprises. He mentioned offering tax relief to salaried individuals, who bear a heavy tax burden. The Finance Minister expressed optimism about upcoming economic results, noting that sectors like minerals and IT could transform Pakistan’s economy. He emphasized that removing barriers for foreign investors has improved their confidence significantly.