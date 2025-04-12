Four-year-old tragically killed by water tanker in Karachi

Karachi faced another tragedy when a four-year-old boy, Affan, was killed by a water tanker. The incident took place in Baldia Town. Police and rescue officials reported that Affan was playing near the road when the tanker struck him. Emergency teams arrived quickly but could only transport his body to Civil Hospital Karachi.

Authorities have begun an investigation into the accident. They are trying to identify the tanker and its driver. As of now, it is unclear if the driver has been arrested. The local community is understandably upset over this tragic loss.

Earlier this week, tensions flared in Karachi after another road accident involving a dumper. Mobs set fire to at least nine heavy vehicles in anger. The police arrested over a dozen people using CCTV footage. They also warned tanker owners to keep their drivers in check.

Statistics paint a grim picture of road safety in Karachi. In just 99 days, 80 people have lost their lives in accidents. Among these tragic losses, 17 were killed by water tankers. These numbers reflect not only statistics but also countless families grieving their loved ones. Urgent action is needed to improve road safety.