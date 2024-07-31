Pakistani Ambassador visits Shanghai, seeking Chinese investment

Pakistani Ambassador to China Khalil Hashmi visited Shanghai, seeking Chinese investments in key sectors. According to a report carried by China Economic Net (CEN) on Tuesday, the Yangtze River Delta, a thriving economic engine and manufacturing powerhouse in China, is emerging as a hub for potential collaboration between Pakistan and China in areas such as electric vehicles, new energy materials, and semiconductors, according to the Ambassador during his ongoing visit to Shanghai from July 28. The ambassador’s itinerary underscored Pakistan’s efforts to foster deeper economic ties and explore avenues for investment and cooperation. During his stay in Shanghai, the ambassador engages in a series of meetings with political leaders, business elites, academics and the media, highlighting the city’s pivotal role as a gateway to the Yangtze River Delta region. The Yangtze River Delta, a vibrant economic region spanning Shanghai and the provinces of Jiangsu, Zhejiang, and Anhui, has emerged as a leading force in China’s industrial innovation and economic development. With an area of approximately 358,000 square kilometers, the region contributes nearly a quarter of China’s GDP and over one-third of the country’s total foreign trade, demonstrating its strategic importance in the national economy.