Saira Banu reveals Sanjay Dutt proposed to her

On the 65th birthday of seasoned actor Sanjay Dutt, former actor Saira Banu revealed that he proposed to her for marriage in childhood. Taking to her Instagram stories on Monday, veteran actor Saira Banu shared an old picture of birthday boy Sanjay Dutt, also featuring her late husband and legendary actor Dilip Kumar, to wish him on his day.

In a heart-warming wish for the ‘Munna Bhai MBBS’ actor, she penned, “@duttsanjay has always been like a family to me. My entire family, starting from Ammaji to Aapaji, to Sahib, and to me, we’ve watched him grow from a tiny toddler into the remarkable person he is today.” Recounting the fond memories of his childhood, the veteran continued, “I still remember when Nargis Aapa would come to our house for functions and he would accompany her – this cute, good-looking kid…Nargis [Dutt, his mother] Ji would then shake his hands and say, ‘Chalo, Saira Ji ko bolo tum kya bolte ho mujhe (Tell Saira ji what you keep telling me)?’ And then Sanju would look at me and say, ‘Main Shaila Banu se shaadi karunga (I would marry Saira Banu)’ in a cute little voice. Hahahah, so adorable!”

“I believe Sharmila Tagore and I were the top favourites of Sanju,” she divulged.

Concluding the heartfelt wish, she noted, “‘Many hands make light work.’ and we’ve all cherished being part of his journey. He holds a special place in my heart. With all my love and blessings, I wish him a very happy birthday.” Notably, Sanjay Dutt, who was born on July 29, 1959, marked his 65th birthday on Monday.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sanju Baba has an interesting lineup of projects in the pipeline, including ‘Ghudchadi’, ‘Double iSmart’, ‘Sheran Di Kaum Punjabi’, ‘KD – The Devil’, ‘Baap’ and the sequel of ‘Son of Sardaar’.