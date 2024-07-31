Mohsin Naqvi to become next president of Asian Cricket Council

The next president of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) will be from Pakistan, with Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Mohsin Naqvi set to assume the role.

The decision was made during the ACC meeting held in Bali in January 2024. Pakistan has been granted the authority to chair the ACC, with Mohsin Naqvi’s term as president set to begin in January 2025.

The new president will serve a two-year term, leading the council’s initiatives and activities across the continent. In the same meeting, the current ACC president, Jay Shah, was granted a one-year extension to his term.

The extension ensures continuity in leadership until the transition to the new president takes place. Mohsin Naqvi is the Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and also holds the portfolio of an Interior Minister.

Now after becoming the next president of the Asian Cricket Council, he will be heading three portfolios. Recently, star cricketer Shahid Afridi criticized Mohsin Naqvi for holding two portfolios arguing Naqvi did not know much about cricketing sports.

Pakistan team was kicked out from the T20 World Cup 2024 in first round and now green shirts are preparing for the Asia Cup 2024 wherein reports suggest that Indian team will not come to Pakistan to play in the Asia Cup 2024.