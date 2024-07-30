Rajeev Khandelwal slams politicians who banned Pakistani artists

TV actor Rajeev Khandelwal recently voiced his strong disapproval of the Indian politicians who have imposed a ban on Pakistani artists.

Known for his insightful opinions and balanced views, Khandelwal’s remarks have once again stirred the public discourse on the subject.

In a candid interview with Bollywood Bubble, Khandelwal expressed his frustration with the politicisation of the arts. He commented, “Nahi nahi, it is politics. Bohot galat hai. Logo ko ban karne waale kaun hote hain politicians. Humari politics dictate karti hai kuchh cheezo ko. Jaha pe pyaar badh sakta hai, uss pyaar ko bhi aap badhne nahi de rahe, for whatever reasons. So, I don’t understand this. Mera comment karna bhi galat hoga kyuki mujhe samajh hi nahi aata hai ki kyu.”

Khandelwal’s stance is that the ban on Pakistani artists is not only misguided but also detrimental to the spirit of cultural exchange and mutual respect between India and Pakistan. He argues that politicians should not have the power to dictate cultural policies that hinder love and harmony.

He further elaborated on the issue by saying, “Hum aman ki baat karte hain na. To jaha aman ban raha hai waha bhi political party ke log aa ke usko Hindu-Muslim ka angle de dete hain. Toh wo galat hai. Aisa thodi hai ki Pakistan ki government unhe agent ki tarah bhej rhi hai. Pata nahi. I have seen a lot of love coming (No, it is all politics. This is very wrong. Who are these politicians to ban artists? Our politics dictates a certain narrative. Where there is love blossoming between two nations, you don’t even allow that for whatever reasons. So, I don’t understand this. I also feel that it’s wrong on my part to comment on this as I don’t understand it. We often speak about peace and harmony. So, where there is genuine peace and harmony, there too political parties give it a Hindu-Muslim angle. That is not right. It’s not that the Pakistani government is sending the artists as agents. I have only seen a lot of love coming).”

Khandelwal’s remarks highlight a significant issue within the cultural landscape of India and Pakistan. The ban on Pakistani artists has been a topic of intense debate, with many arguing that art should transcend political boundaries. Khandelwal’s perspective aligns with the view that art and culture should be platforms for building bridges, not barriers.

Rajeev Khandelwal is well-known for his roles in popular Hindi television series such as “Kahiin to Hoga” and “Sacch Ka Saamna.” His transition to Bollywood was marked by his debut in the 2008 film “Aamir,” which received critical acclaim. He continued to build his filmography with notable performances in movies like “Shaitan” and “Table No 21”. Recently, his show “Showtime” on Disney+ Hotstar, where he stars alongside Emraan Hashmi, was renewed for a second season.

His opinions on the ban reflect his belief in the power of art to foster understanding and goodwill. By speaking out, Khandelwal joins a group of artists and public figures who advocate for a more inclusive approach to cultural exchanges between India and Pakistan.

The ban on Pakistani artists has been enforced intermittently over the years, primarily during periods of heightened political tension between the two countries. Proponents of the ban argue that it is a necessary measure in response to various geopolitical issues. However, critics like Khandelwal argue that such bans are counterproductive and only serve to deepen divisions rather than promote peace.