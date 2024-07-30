EFU Life secures Pension Fund Manager registration from SECP

EFU Life Assurance Ltd, a leading life insurance and family takaful provider, is pleased to announce its registration as a Pension Fund Manager by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan, under the VPS Rules. The Company is expanding its suite of financial services, offering a comprehensive range of financial solutions including life, health and now, pensions. EFU Life is poised to play a pivotal role in enhancing the pension savings landscape in Pakistan, aligning with the global best practices. With over Rs. 205 billion in assets under management, the company is one of the leading asset managers in the country. EFU Life’s advanced investment management capabilities and customer-centric strategies position it to effectively manage long-term pension savings and offer longevity protection, empowering customers to take control of their financial needs post-retirement. “We are taking steps to make EFU Life ready for the opportunities and challenges of today and the future, and securing registration from SECP as a Pension Fund Manager is a significant milestone for the Company. Very soon, we will be starting a new business line of tax-efficient retirement solutions,” said Mr. Mohammed Ali Ahmed, Managing Director and CEO of EFU Life.