Mills seek permission to export 1.2MMT surplus sugar

Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (Punjab Zone) has urged the government to grant permission to export verified surplus stock of 1.2 million metric tons (MMT) of sugar. In a statement issued here on Sunday, the PSMA spokesman said that 1.2MMT sugar was a verified surplus stock till July 15, 2024. It was expected that surplus stock would increase to 1.5MMT by the end of November as there was very short time left in coming crushing season, he added. He further said that it was difficult for sugar industry to tackle financial problems due to surplus stock.