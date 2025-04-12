UAE implements stricter penalties to combat jaywalking

In response to a sharp rise in road safety violations, the United Arab Emirates has enacted stricter penalties against jaywalking. This decision follows a series of tragic incidents, including the deaths of eight pedestrians in Dubai alone in January 2024. Authorities consider crossing roads outside designated areas a major safety concern, particularly on high-speed roads.

Effective from March 29, 2024, a new traffic law—Federal Decree-Law No. 14 of 2024—greatly increases penalties for jaywalking. Previously, offenders faced a Dh400 fine for crossing from undesignated areas. Now, if jaywalking leads to an accident, penalties will be much harsher. According to the new law, causing an accident while jaywalking can result in imprisonment and fines between Dh5,000 and Dh10,000.

The revised legislation also states that jaywalking on high-speed roads could lead to a minimum of three months in jail, fines of at least Dh10,000, or both. Offenders can face civil and criminal liability for any resulting accidents. Authorities urge the public to use safe crossing options, such as subways, footbridges, and smart pedestrian crossings.

To promote road safety, the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has issued tips for responsible pedestrian behavior. They advise avoiding distractions, always following pedestrian signals, and using designated crossing points. Officials emphasize that these new laws aim to protect everyone on the road. They plan to raise awareness about the law and enhance monitoring in key areas across the UAE.