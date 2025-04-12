Israel’s assault on Gaza continues amid hopes for ceasefire

On Saturday, Israel declared that it has gained control of an important corridor in southern Gaza. Defence Minister Israel Katz mentioned that the military has finished capturing the Morag axis. This area connects Rafah and Khan Yunis, enhancing Israel’s security zone between Egypt and Gaza. He warned residents that military operations would soon escalate throughout Gaza.

During this time, Hamas expressed optimism about ceasefire negotiations taking place in Cairo. Senior leaders from Hamas were scheduled to meet with Egyptian mediators to discuss peace efforts. A Hamas official indicated they hope for substantial progress in these talks to end the violence. Despite ongoing conflict, they seek an agreement to secure the release of hostages held by Hamas.

Since mid-March, violence has surged after a previous ceasefire ended. The renewed Israeli offensive has displaced many Gazans and resulted in thousands of casualties. Israeli officials claim their military actions aim to pressure Hamas to free hostages. However, reports indicate that the offensive has resulted in a high number of civilian deaths, including women and children.

In addition, Gaza struggles with dwindling access to clean water due to the ongoing conflict. The UN has raised concerns about the forcible transfer of Gazans amid evacuation orders. Eyewitness accounts report the aftermath of airstrikes, revealing a devastating impact on local families. Despite growing tensions, calls for a peaceful resolution continue as negotiations unfold in Cairo.