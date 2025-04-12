Cooler days ahead: hajj moves out of scorching summer heat

Saudi Arabia has announced that the 2025 Hajj will be the last one held during summer for the next 16 years. This change comes as the Islamic lunar calendar shifts the Hajj earlier by about 10 days each year.

Starting in 2026, Hajj will fall in spring until 2033 and then in winter from 2034 to 2041. It will return to summer in 2042. This shift brings relief to pilgrims who have struggled with extreme heat in recent years.

In 2024, Mecca’s temperatures reached up to 51°C, causing over 2,700 heatstroke cases in just one day. In response, Saudi authorities introduced shaded areas, water stations, cooling units, and heat safety awareness campaigns.

To better monitor weather, officials also launched 33 new weather stations and used mobile radars. With 1.8 million pilgrims expected in 2025, preparations are in full swing for the final summer Hajj.