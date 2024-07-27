Olympics 2024 — Céline Dion performs for the first time in four years during opening

A new day has come for Céline Dion. The five-time Grammy winner-who’s been battling stiff-person syndrome-sang Édith Piaf’s “Hymne A L’Amour” at the Eiffel Tower during the 2024 Paris Olympics’ Opening Ceremony, her first performance for the public since 2020. In recent years, Dion has been unable to tour due to her health struggles, which include muscle spasms.

The 56-year-old-who shares sons René-Charles, 23, and 13-year-old twins Nelson and Eddy with her late husband René Angélil-even gave fans a glimpse into her harrowing journey in her recent documentary, I Am: Céline Dion. “For a long time-for so many years-I have felt the love and the support of my fans around the world,” she told E! News in June. “They helped me to get where I am today.”

And while she was hesitant at first to share her battle with the world, Dion decided to do the documentary to offer some insight on what she’s been dealing with. “Because I respect my fans, my family, my kids, myself,” she added, “they deserve to know.” And Dion wants her journey to help those suffering feel less alone.

“I hope that this will give them wings and strength to reach out and talk to people and say it’s worth it,” she explained to E! News. “We’re all worth it and I’m just thankful.” It was just over a year ago that Dion cancelled her Courage World Tour to focus on her health.

“I’m so sorry to disappoint all of you once again,” she wrote in a May 2023 Instagram message. “I’m working really hard to build back my strength, but touring can be very difficult even when you’re 100 percent. It’s not fair to you to keep postponing the shows and even though it breaks my heart, it’s best that we cancel everything now until I’m really ready to be back on stage again.”

“I want you all to know, I’m not giving up,” she concluded, “and I can’t wait to see you again!”