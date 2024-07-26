There’s a difference between modernism and vulgarity: Humaira Ali

Actor-model Humaira Ali shares her take on feminism and believes that the idea and the real purpose of it has been distorted.

During a recent outing on actor-host Ahmad Ali Butt’s podcast ‘Excuse Me’, actor Humaira Ali, of ‘Tamasha’ fame, shares her stance on the idea of feminism and women empowerment.

“For me, feminism is to respect the status of both men and women. No one gender, even women, should dominate the other. This is not women’s empowerment. Women celebrating their femininity is real feminism,” she said.

“Women should stand up for their rights and hold their ground, that is feminism. Physically, men and women are different, that’s the beauty of it, so don’t blur those lines,” added the ‘Ehsaan Faramosh’ actor.

Adding her two cents on how the entire concept has been distorted in recent times, Ali continued, “I believe the real purpose, the idea of feminism, has been distorted completely. I don’t want to use any harsh words but with all of its logos and slogans, it has been pushed towards vulgarity. There has to be a difference between modernism and vulgarity, mentally a thin line must be there in these concepts which has been blurred.” “It’s neither about religion nor country or civilisation. A woman should not be the way she is being presented under feminism,” she concluded.