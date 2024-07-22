SWCCI president urges women to join business, industry

Sargodha Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SWCCI) President Shamim Aftab has called upon women to come forward and join businesses and industrial sector for swift progress of the country. Talking to APP here on Sunday, she said the business community was backbone of economy, and by providing women a business-friendly environment, the country could be put on the road to progress. She said the Pakistani women had great potential and talent; if they come forward and join the business and industrial sectors, it would be vital for country’s progress. The SWCCI president said the government should consider suggestions regarding economy and energy of the two business leaders — SM Tanveer and Dr. Gohar Ijaz, who knew the basic problems of the business community and industry. If these problems are not addressed, the country would face a more challenging economic situation, she warned. The SWCCCI is providing a platform to those women who are willing to start their own business, she added.