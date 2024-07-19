LDA seals several properties

Lahore Development Authority (LDA) conducted an operation against illegal commercialization and sealed more than one dozen properties on the direction of Director General Tahir Farooq.

The operation was carried out Peco Road under the guidance of Chief Town Planning One Asadul Zaman. Director Town Planning Zone Three Sidra Tabassum took action against the illegal properties.

The teams sealed properties including private clinics, private schools, retail shops, property offices, auto workshops, laundry shops, sanitary and electronics shops, paint and hardware stores, private offices, and other properties.

The sealed properties had been issued multiple notices for compliance.

On the Directions of DG LDA, indiscriminate operation against illegal constructions and commercialization fee defaulters was going on in provincial capital.