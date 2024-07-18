Daily Times

PM Shehbaz, President Zardari extend wishes for Biden’s speedy recovery from Covid

Agencies

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Asif Ali Zardari have extended their good wishes to United States (US) President Joe Biden following his positive Covid-19 diagnosis. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif took to his official timeline to wish President Biden a swift and complete recovery, stating, “Wishing President Biden swift and complete recovery from Covid. Good wishes.” In a separate statement, President Asif Ali Zardari conveyed his sincere hopes for President Biden’s health and well-being. The President’s House issued a statement expressing President Zardari’s sentiments for President Biden’s early recovery. President Biden’s Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre confirmed that the president tested positive for Covid-19 after attending an event in Las Vegas, where he was slated to address a crucial election campaign event ahead of the November presidential polls. Despite being fully vaccinated and boosted, President Biden is experiencing mild symptoms.

