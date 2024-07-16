Soybeans rise from four-year low on bargain-buying, wheat firms

Chicago soybeans inched higher on Tuesday, with bargain-buying supporting the market, which dropped to its lowest in almost four years in the previous session on expectations of ample global supplies. Wheat edged higher after deep losses, although the market is likely to face headwinds from improved crop prospects in Russia. “Northern hemisphere harvest is still going on and wheat prices will remain under pressure,” said Dennis Voznesenski, a Commonwealth Bank analyst in Sydney. “We are going to see higher prices towards the year end.” The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) rose 0.1% to $10.41-1/2 a bushel, as of 0326 GMT, after dropping to its lowest since October 2020 on Monday. Wheat gained 0.1% at $5.33-1/4 a bushel and corn added 0.6% to $4.06-3/4 a bushel.