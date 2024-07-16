Peace vital for economic prosperity: Governor

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi on Tuesday said that establishment of law and order was imperative for peace and economic development of Pakistan.

He said that law and order was a major problem, and that the heights of economic progress and prosperity could be achieved by making Pakistan as per vision of father of the nation Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and national poet Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

He said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was passing through difficult time. The important problem is of the law and order and all other problems are linked to it. If the condition of law and order is better then economic situation would be improved and progress would be made.

The Governor said that people of Karachi and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan Army, police and children of Army Public School Peshawar had rendered great sacrifices for Pakistan that was unprecedented in the world history.

Governor was addressing a function at Al Ghazali university in Karachi.

Earlier, the Governor reached at Jamia Al Rashid where he met with Raes Al Rashid University and Chancellor Al Ghazali University Mufti Abdul Raheem, Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Sohrabgot Lal Raheem and was accorded warm welcome. He went around different sections of Al Rashid University and received briefing about the organization. Later, he attended a fuction at Al Ghazali University and received briefing.

The Governor expressed pleasure to see such great institution in the country. He said Quaid e Awam Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto had assembled leaders of Muslims Ummah and laid foundation of Atomic power, saying no one can defeat us if we got united. The Governor stressed for keeping care of minorities rights that were protected under the constitution.

Kundi invited students of Al Ghazali to visit Peshawar saying the doors of Governor House Peshawar were now open for people and stressed on students that they would perform role like the country’s Ambassador to highlight Pakistan soft image.

Raees Al Rashid University and Chancellor Ghazali University welcomed the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor and urged all stakeholders to shun differences and sit togather for progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

They said such organizations should be in all cities of Pakistan and vowed to extend its services in Peshawar.