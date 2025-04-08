Pakistan aims to become global mining hub, says Deputy Prime Minister

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar announced that Pakistan is ready to emerge as a global mining powerhouse. Speaking at the Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum in Islamabad, he highlighted the country’s rich mineral resources. These include rare earth elements, industrial minerals, and sought-after gemstones like peridot and emerald. He emphasized that Pakistan’s resource corridor could reshape the global supply chain and attract significant investment.

Dar pointed out that Pakistan is located within the Tethyan Metallogenic Belt, which hosts major reserves like Reko Diq. The event attracted important figures, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, senior ministers, and representatives from over 300 countries. Discussions aimed to explore investment in the mineral sector, which is crucial for economic growth and technological progress.

The deputy prime minister noted that Pakistan is entering a new economic phase due to recent government reforms. These reforms are stabilizing the economy and improving key macroeconomic indicators. Strong remittance inflows and rising foreign direct investment (FDI) are boosting domestic consumption and overall growth. Furthermore, improved credit ratings from Fitch and Moody’s reflect the country’s commitment to economic stability.

Dar asserted that the government aims to develop the mineral sector through progressive policy reforms. He emphasized the need for aligning regulatory frameworks with attractive fiscal terms. The Forum offers a unique chance for stakeholders and partners to explore new opportunities. He encouraged participants to invest thoughtfully and consider the collective well-being of Pakistan’s people as they unlock the sector’s potential.