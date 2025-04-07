Rupee sheds 10 paisa against US dollar

The Rupee on Monday depreciated by 10 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 280.56 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 280.46. However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 280.60 and Rs 282.10, respectively. The price of the Euro increased by Rs0.87 to close at Rs309.21 against the last day’s closing of Rs308.34, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese yen went up by 01 paisa and closed at Rs 1.92, whereas a decrease of Rs2.43 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs362.27 as compared to the last day’s closing of Rs364.70. The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham increased by 3 pasia and closed at Rs 76.38 whereas the Saudi Riyal decreased by 2 pasia and closed at Rs 74.73.