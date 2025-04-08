Mahira Khan and Wahaj Ali’s telefilm set to premiere on June 7

The much-anticipated telefilm featuring Mahira Khan and Wahaj Ali will premiere on June 7, just in time for Eid ul Azha. Fans are excited about this new pair, which many are already calling a blockbuster duo. The energy surrounding their collaboration keeps growing.

The telefilm, written by Farhat Ishtiaq and directed by Shehzad Kashmiri, is currently in production. On-set pictures are circulating on social media, generating buzz and excitement among fans. However, the title of the telefilm and details about the cast are still under wraps.

In addition to this Eid special, Mahira and Wahaj will join forces in another project. They will star in the upcoming drama “Mitti De Baway,” which will begin shooting after Eid ul Azha. This double appearance is sparking great interest within the entertainment community.

Fans can hardly wait to see their favorite stars together on screen. With their previous successes, expectations for this telefilm and drama are high. Remain tuned for more updates as the premiere date approaches!