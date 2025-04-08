South Korea to hold snap presidential election on june 3 after Yoon’s Ouster

South Korea is set to hold a snap presidential election on June 3 following the removal of President Yoon Suk-yeol. The decision was announced by Acting President Han Duck-soo, ensuring enough time for political parties to prepare for the election. Yoon faced impeachment for declaring martial law in December, which sparked public outrage.

The Constitutional Court unanimously impeached Yoon for violating his duties. Although he revoked the martial law shortly after, the incident heightened political tensions and brought back memories of past authoritarian rule. South Korean law requires a presidential election within 60 days of an office vacancy, making the upcoming vote critical for the country’s future.

Currently, opposition leader Lee Jae-myung from the Democratic Party is the leading candidate, despite legal challenges. A recent poll shows him with 34% support, significantly ahead of his conservative rivals. Lee, who narrowly lost to Yoon in 2022, is expected to formally declare his candidacy soon.

Among conservative candidates, former Labour Minister Kim Moon-soo and lawmaker Ahn Cheol-soo have announced their intentions to run. Ahn, who supported Yoon’s impeachment, aims to focus on AI-led economic growth. Meanwhile, Yoon is facing criminal charges for insurrection, with his trial set to begin on April 14.