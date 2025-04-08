US supreme court allows Trump to use 1798 act for migrant deportations

The US Supreme Court has removed a block on deporting undocumented Venezuelan migrants under the Alien Enemies Act (AEA) from 1798. In a close 5-4 decision, the court gave President Trump an important legal victory. However, the ruling made it clear that migrants still have basic legal protections. This includes their right to challenge deportation orders.

The justices explained that earlier blocks were invalid. The migrants were detained in Texas, but the case was filed in Washington, D.C. The court ruled that those facing deportation must receive notice and can contest their removal. This decision allows the Trump administration to deport members of the Tren de Aragua gang back to El Salvador.

Traditionally, the AEA has only been used during declared wars. This is the first time it is applied without a formal declaration. Trump has called the Tren de Aragua a foreign terrorist organization, arguing they pose a threat to the US. Critics worry that using wartime laws against civilians without a trial raises serious legal and ethical issues.

So far, at least 137 individuals have been deported under the AEA. Advocates argue that many of these individuals do not have criminal records. The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) expressed disappointment with the ruling. However, they noted the importance of due process rights. Rights groups plan to refile cases in Texas, where the migrants are held, to continue their fight for justice.