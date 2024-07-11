Women among 13 injured in mosque roof collapse

At least 13 people including women were injured when the roof of an under-renovation mosque caved in at Hangu district on Thursday.

Assistant Commissioner Hangu, Asfandyar Khalid told the media persons that the incident occurred in Lodhi Khel area where work on repair and renovation of a mosque was underway.

He said Masjid e Bilal was being renovated for Muharram ul Haram and local men and women were taking part in the work when its roof could not bear the weight of the people and collapsed. At least 13 people were injured in the incident.

He said nine women were among the 13 injured people adding that the injured were shifted to Kohat and Peshawar for treatment.