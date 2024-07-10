Heavy rainfall expected across Pakistan from July 10 to 16: PMD

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has said that heavy rainfall is possible in various parts of the country from July 10 (today) until July 16.

The monsoon winds from the Arabian Sea will enter the country today, which will be the cause of these rains.

According to PMD, there is a possibility of heavy rainfall in Islamabad, Punjab, and Kashmir from today until July 11, whereas rainfall is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan from July 11 to 15. The Met Office has said that from July 12 to 14, there will be rainfall in the districts of Sukkur, Larkana, and Jacobabad in Balochistan and Sindh.

The weather will remain hot in most parts of the country today, with Turbat being the hottest city yesterday, recording a temperature of 46 degrees Celsius.

It is reported that light rain is possible today in Sindh’s coastal areas, including Karachi. The highest rainfall of 58 millimeters was recorded in Surjani Town, Karachi, on Tuesday. Due to the rainfall, several flights were canceled in Karachi on Tuesday, while 18 flights were delayed. The heavy rainfall has disrupted the traffic system across the city, with the accumulation of rainwater on major and central highways causing difficulties for citizens. Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab visited the city and stated that the situation in Karachi is better, and water drainage from low-lying areas has been carried out. At least one person was killed and another injured in rain-related incidents in Karachi on Tuesday. Different parts of the city received rain, leading to the inundation of low-lying areas. inp

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Due to heavy rains with thunderstorms in different cities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have turned the weather pleasant on Wednesday.

Rain was received in Dir city and surrounding areas including Shringal, Dogdara, Ganshal and Larjum. Rain also was reported in Topi Razar and Tehsil Lahore after which the weather became pleasant However, as usual, WAPDA has cut off electricity after rain.

Moreover, monsoon rains also started in Haripur which caused floods in rivers.

Due to rain, connecting roads from Haripur to different areas are closed whereas Chapar Road started to show the scene of a pond due to rain. Traffic jammed due to flooding in storm drains and flood lanes. Moreover, in the surrounding area including Mansehra city also received heavy rain after which the weather became pleasant. However, flooding in rivers and streams due to rain was reported.

After rains the risk of landslides increased in the highlands and district administration instructed tourists to stay away from landslide prone areas.

Rawal Pindi

Recent rain spell has triggered an emergency alert among emergency services in the city’s areas nearing rain drains. Emergency Service Rescue-1122 has adopted special measures to tackle any untoward situation during the monsoon. Rescue personnel deployed to perform duties in the vicinity of the low-lying area have been issued emergency advisory to remain on high alert. Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has also intensified its drain cleaning drive.

According to Muhammad Usman, spokesman 1122, the rescue personnel have joined their special duties in risky areas including Nullah Lai and its adjacent areas. He appealed the citizens to avoid unnecessary visits in low lying areas, drive with slow speeds, refrain from staying under short height roofs and to stop their children visiting deep drains during these days.

On the other hand, RCB has also intensified its draining campaign. CEO Syed Ali Irfan Rizvi on Wednesday visited various cantt areas to review the ongoing rain drains cleaning drive and directed for early completion of cleaning all deep drains. He instructed all officers to stay in the field attentively to avert any emergency situation. The spokesman RCB has also requested the residents to avoid visiting low lying areas and to cooperate with RCB personnel engaged in the campaign.

Pakistan MET Office has forecast heavy rains during the monsoon in July. National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has already intimated on possible torrential rains in Punjab province.

The district administration is also continuously monitoring the situation in the city. On the directives of Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Engineer Aamir Khattak, Director General (DG), Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Kinza Murtaza along with Managing Director (MD), Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Rawalpindi on Wednesday visited different city areas to inspect rainwater drainage from low-lying areas.

Multan

Commissioner Multan division Marryam Khan said on Wednesday there was no immediate flood threat in the district but added that a joint emergency plan has been finalized and ordered ceaseless monitoring of water level in river Chenab employing modern technology.

Presiding over a joint meeting of local administration officials, irrigation department, rescue service departments, and civic bodies to prepare strategy to deal with any emergency situation in the light of forecast of excess monsoon rains, she ordered formation of survey teams led by assistant commissioners to conduct inspection of riverine areas and directed officials to suggest suitable sites for establishing flood relief and livestock camps.

She sought immediate removal of encroachments from flood protection Bund and a comprehensive strategy for immediate evacuation of people, their belongings including livestock from flood hit areas to safer places.

She said, maintaining ample stock of medicines and vaccines for people and animals would be crucial during rescue operations.

Marryam Khan said that flood control rooms led by deputy commissioners should be set up in all the four districts and all the relevant machinery, accessories, and equipment vital for rescue operations including life jackets, boats and excavators be listed.

To combat potential urban flooding in case of excessive monsoon rains, she asked Wasa, Rescue 1122 and other relevant departments to keep the machinery operational adding that all Wasa disposal stations and sewerage system must undergo fresh inspection.

Earlier, deputy commissioners and irrigation department officials gave detailed briefing to commissioner on river situation and monsoon rains forecast.