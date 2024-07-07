Rodriguez inspires Colombia into semis with 5-0 win over Panama

Confident Colombia marched into the semi-finals of the Copa America with an impressive 5-0 win over Panama on Saturday setting up a meeting with Uruguay in the last four.

James Rodriguez delivered another top class performance for Colombia, creating two goals and scoring a penalty as Panama were put to the sword. Colombia, now unbeaten in 27 games, will face Uruguay in Charlotte on Wednesday after Marcelo Bielsa’s side beat Brazil 4-2 on penalties on Saturday after the game ended goalless. The other semi-final, on Tuesday in New Jersey, will see world champions Argentina take on surprise package Canada. Colombia went ahead in the eighth minute when Jhon Cordoba showed great strength to hold off his marker and power home a header from a Rodriguez corner.

Seven minutes later Rodriguez converted from the penalty spot after Jhon Arias burst into the area and was brought down by diving Panama keeper Orlando Mosquera. Panama, who had qualified from the group stage after beating the USA in group play, desperately needed a foothold in the game and went close when Roderick Miller headed against the post after a cross from Eric Davis.