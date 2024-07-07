Under-trial prisoners now receive daily lunch boxes: IG Prisons

The experiment of providing lunch boxes with bottled cold water to under trial prisoners at the time of their departure from jails for appearing before trial courts proved most successful which has now been extended to whole of Punjab.

Inspector General of Prisons Punjab Mian Farooq Nazeer, in an exclusive interview with APP here on Sunday, said initially it was launched as a pilot program in few jails that aimed to ensure that prisoners, who often endure long and stressful journeys to court, have access to basic nourishment and hydration.

The program’s success has now led to its extension across the entire Punjab province. He said now nearly 42,863 under trial prisoners housed in various 43 jails across the province are being provided with lunch boxes daily. He added this initiative addresses a critical need, as under-trial prisoners frequently face long waits and challenging conditions during transit and court appearances.

Prior to this program, many prisoners suffered from hunger and dehydration, which could exacerbate the stress and fatigue associated with their legal proceedings. By providing a nutritious meal and cold water, the program significantly improves their well-being ensuring they are better equipped to endure the rigors of the judicial process. He said this initiative highlights a commitment to humane treatment and respect for the basic rights of all individuals, regardless of their legal status. This humane approach fosters a more compassionate and just society, recognizing that under-trial prisoners are still facing a trial should not be subjected to inhumane conditions.

Regarding the quality of food, Mian Farooq Nazeer said the diet plan of prisoners is made out after thorough consultation with the food and nutrition department of Agriculture University Faisalabad, fully ensuring human body required calories per day. He added that best branded products are used in preparing food and excellent quality chicken of approved weight is cooked six days in a week and served to all 60,288 prisoners. He said all range DIGs and Superintendents Jail conduct surprise visits to kitchens for ensuring strict compliance. He said Superintendents Jail is responsible for the provision of quality food to prisoners.